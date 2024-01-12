Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley explains the decision to send Rob Apter back to Tranmere Rovers following contract extension
The midfielder spent the first half of the campaign at Prenton Park, scoring five times in 21 appearances for the League Two club.
While he may be spending the rest of this season elsewhere, it has also announced he has signed a new deal with the Seasiders until 2027.
Discussing the decision to send Apter back out on loan, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “He came back last week, we had a good chat with him and he trained with us for a few days- the plan was to always to get his future sorted, which we’ve done.
"We feel and he feels that the best thing for him is to continue getting regular football. Looking at our squad it felt like the right thing for him, it would’ve been selfish to keep him here and give him cameos. There’s no substitute for playing time.
"Tranmere was the obvious destination, they wanted him back. He enjoyed his time there, so all parties are happy. He got into the team there and showed his capability.
"When you send young players in his position out on loan, then sometimes they can be in and out.
"Nigel Adkins is a very experienced manager and I know he’s been very pleased with how Rob has done. Hopefully he can go and contribute to a successful second half of the season for Tranmere.
"The summer is a long way away, but we’ll assess him when he comes back. Hopefully he will come back improved with the experience that he’s had.
"You can see the benefit from the loan he’s had in the first half of the season by the way he was last week.”