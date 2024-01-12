Blackpool youngster Rob Apter has headed back to Tranmere Rovers on loan for the remainder of the season- after securing his long-term future at Bloomfield Road.

Rob Apter (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

The midfielder spent the first half of the campaign at Prenton Park, scoring five times in 21 appearances for the League Two club.

While he may be spending the rest of this season elsewhere, it has also announced he has signed a new deal with the Seasiders until 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Discussing the decision to send Apter back out on loan, Blackpool boss Neil Critchley said: “He came back last week, we had a good chat with him and he trained with us for a few days- the plan was to always to get his future sorted, which we’ve done.

"We feel and he feels that the best thing for him is to continue getting regular football. Looking at our squad it felt like the right thing for him, it would’ve been selfish to keep him here and give him cameos. There’s no substitute for playing time.

"Tranmere was the obvious destination, they wanted him back. He enjoyed his time there, so all parties are happy. He got into the team there and showed his capability.

"When you send young players in his position out on loan, then sometimes they can be in and out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nigel Adkins is a very experienced manager and I know he’s been very pleased with how Rob has done. Hopefully he can go and contribute to a successful second half of the season for Tranmere.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The summer is a long way away, but we’ll assess him when he comes back. Hopefully he will come back improved with the experience that he’s had.