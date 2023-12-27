Olly Casey came off the bench at half time in Blackpool’s 1-0 defeat to Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.

The defender made a bright start to the campaign for the Seasiders but has seen his game time limited in League One since he picking up a three-match ban at the end of October.

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley states every player at Bloomfield Road must be ready to take their opportunity when it comes- with Casey among those in contention for Friday’s game away to Port Vale.

"It’s not frustration (for the players), you have to be patient,” he said.

"He lost his place in the team through his sending off. He’s played some of the cup games- where we’ve won and kept clean sheets.

"You have to be patient and you have to keep training well, and when you get your opportunity you’ve got to be ready to take it.