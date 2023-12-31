Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley discusses Jordan Rhodes' availability for New Year's Day game against Lincoln City- amid Huddersfield Town recall option
The striker has scored 15 goals in League One since making the move on loan to Bloomfield Road in the summer- with his parent club Huddersfield Town weighing up their options over a potential recall in January.
Critchley admits Rhodes remains firmly part of his plan for the Seasiders’ game against Lincoln City on Monday afternoon.
"As far as I know he’ll be available,” he said.
"There’s no change. There’s a window during January where Huddersfield have a chance to call him back but as far as I know that’s not on the first.
"As far as I’m concerned he’ll be with us.”