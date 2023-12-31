Blackpool boss Neil Critchley states Jordan Rhodes will still be available for his side on New Year’s Day.

Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

The striker has scored 15 goals in League One since making the move on loan to Bloomfield Road in the summer- with his parent club Huddersfield Town weighing up their options over a potential recall in January.

Critchley admits Rhodes remains firmly part of his plan for the Seasiders’ game against Lincoln City on Monday afternoon.

"As far as I know he’ll be available,” he said.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There’s no change. There’s a window during January where Huddersfield have a chance to call him back but as far as I know that’s not on the first.