Blackpool FC: Neil Critchley discusses Jordan Rhodes' availability for New Year's Day game against Lincoln City- amid Huddersfield Town recall option

Blackpool boss Neil Critchley states Jordan Rhodes will still be available for his side on New Year’s Day.
By Amos Wynn
Published 31st Dec 2023, 10:30 GMT
Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)Jordan Rhodes (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)
The striker has scored 15 goals in League One since making the move on loan to Bloomfield Road in the summer- with his parent club Huddersfield Town weighing up their options over a potential recall in January.

Critchley admits Rhodes remains firmly part of his plan for the Seasiders’ game against Lincoln City on Monday afternoon.

"As far as I know he’ll be available,” he said.

"There’s no change. There’s a window during January where Huddersfield have a chance to call him back but as far as I know that’s not on the first.

"As far as I’m concerned he’ll be with us.”

