Blackpool FC: National League North side wishes former youngster well ahead of senior debut for Seasiders- with ex-Steven Gerrard academy product named in starting line-up against Morecambe

Blackpool have named a number of youngsters in their matchday squad for the visit of Morecambe to Bloomfield Road in the EFL Trophy.
By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Nov 2023, 18:53 GMT
Josh Miles is among those involved, with the young attacker in the starting 11 alongside Luke Mariette and Will Squires.

The 16-year-old joined the Seasiders from Southport earlier this year, and has impressed during his outings for the development squad and U18s.

Wishing him well on social media, his former club wrote: “Congratulations to Josh Miles who is making his Blackpool first team debut tonight.

Josh Miles is among the youngsters involved for Blackpool against Morecambe (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)Josh Miles is among the youngsters involved for Blackpool against Morecambe (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)
“Another player making the step up to the EFL after playing for Southport.”

Miles is a product of the Steven Gerrard Academy, and was part of a squad that took part in the 2023 Dallas Cup back in April.

He also picked up senior experience in National League North, after signing for Southport at the back end of last year.

After making 15 appearances for the non-league club, Miles caught the eye of Blackpool, and was a trialist for the club during the summer.

Following an impressive pre-season, he penned a three-year deal with the Seasiders after an an undisclosed fee was agreed with Southport.

