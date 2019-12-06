Blackpool FC launches new campaign to help kick off 'exciting new era' under new owner Simon Sadler

Blackpool Football Club has launched a new campaign with the aim of building upon its recent rejuvenation under the stewardship of new owner Simon Sadler.

The club says it is officially kicking off its "exciting new era" that centres around the slogan 'Backing Blackpool'.

The campaign, which will step up the club’s efforts to re-connect with fans, businesses and the wider community, comes just six months after owner Simon Sadler completed a takeover at Bloomfield Road.

Incorporating some much-loved aspects of the club’s heritage, ‘Backing Blackpool’ will become part of the club’s long-term brand, using the signature tangerine and white colours, as well as navy blue.

The campaign also adopts the popular ‘Tower Power’ logo from the late 1970s and 1980s, which currently features on the back of the club’s home and away shirts. This will be a sub-brand to the main crest, incorporating the club’s nickname of ‘The Seasiders’.

The campaign will feature across the club’s digital assets from today, including the official club website and social media channels, and will begin to be rolled out across Bloomfield Road ahead of this weekend’s game against Fylde Coast neighbours Fleetwood Town.

It will also be seen on t-shirts, club merchandise and a range of other fan and business facing assets, allowing people to proudly show their support for the club.

“This campaign marks an exciting new time in the club’s history," chief executive Ben Mansford said.

"The most overriding objective of everyone at the club is to make the local community proud again. Backing Blackpool is a part of our long-term strategy to achieve that objective.

"We will only be able to succeed on and off the pitch if we truly engage with supporters and stakeholders, as well as come together as one.

"Simon Sadler is Backing Blackpool and so are so many around the town. I hope through Backing Blackpool we will be able to continue to reach out to our core and lapsed supporters, as well as attract new supporters to the club. UTMP!”