News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool FC: Latest predicted League One table according to the bookies- with the Seasiders battling alongside Oxford United and Charlton Athletic

As we approach the midway point of the League One season- things are starting to firmly take shape.
By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT

There have been a couple of standout sides in the competition so far, with automatic promotion to the Championship firmly in their sights.

Meanwhile, other clubs, including Blackpool, are still searching for consistency on a week-to-week basis but still aren’t out of the battle to finish in the top six.

There’s still plenty of football to play, and lots can change between now and the end of the campaign.

Here’s our predicted table in descending order based on Sky Bet’s current League One top six odds:

There's still plenty to play for in League One.

1. Where will Blackpool finish this season?

There's still plenty to play for in League One. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Cheltenham are currently bottom of the League One table with only three wins in 19 games.

2. Cheltenham Town (24th)

Cheltenham are currently bottom of the League One table with only three wins in 19 games. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Carlisle United were defeated 3-0 by Blackpool in their last outing- and currently sit 22nd in the League One table.

3. Carlisle United (23rd)

Carlisle United were defeated 3-0 by Blackpool in their last outing- and currently sit 22nd in the League One table. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Reading have been heavily impacted by off-field problems, and currently sit 23rd.

4. Reading (22nd)

Reading have been heavily impacted by off-field problems, and currently sit 23rd. Photo: Warren Little

Photo Sales
Blackpool travel to Cambridge this weekend. Neil Harris' side currently sit 18th in the table.

5. Cambridge United (21st)

Blackpool travel to Cambridge this weekend. Neil Harris' side currently sit 18th in the table. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Fleetwood Town have struggled this season, and currently sit in 21st.

6. Fleetwood Town (20th)

Fleetwood Town have struggled this season, and currently sit in 21st. Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:League OneSeasidersBlackpoolOxford UnitedCharlton Athletic