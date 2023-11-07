The League One table is starting to take shape.

There have been a couple of standout sides in the competition so far, with promotion to the Championship firmly in their sights.

Meanwhile, other clubs, including Blackpool, are still searching for consistency on a week-to-week basis but still have plenty to fight for this season.

There’s still plenty of football to play, and lots can change between now and the end of the campaign.

Here’s our predicted table in descending order based on Sky Bet’s current odds for the League One table:

1 . Where will Blackpool finish this season? We've taken a look at the latest predicted table. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Cheltenham Town (24th) Cheltenham currently sit 23rd in the League One table, with only eight points from their opening 15 games. Nonetheless, in recent weeks they have looked more competitive, picking up two wins from their last three League One games. Photo: Eddie Keogh Photo Sales

3 . Reading (23rd) Reading have been hit by a number of off-field hurdles in recent times. They are currently bottom of the League One table on six points following deductions. Photo: Bryn Lennon Photo Sales

4 . Fleetwood Town (22nd) Fleetwood Town have only won three of their opening 15 games this season. Photo: Barrington Coombs Photo Sales

5 . Carlisle United (21st) Carlisle United won promotion to League One via the play-offs last season. So far, they have picked up 14 points from 16 games. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales