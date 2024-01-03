The festive period proved to be a challenging time for Blackpool as their problems on the road continued.

Neil Critchley’s side suffered defeats away to Burton Albion and Port Vale, before bouncing back in their New Year’s Day fixture against Lincoln City.

Despite the 2-0 victory over the Imps, there’s still a lot of work to do for the Seasiders to reach the play-offs.

Their attention will turn to the FA Cup and the EFL Trophy over the next week, before returning to League One against on January 13.

Here is the latest predicted table in descending order based on Sky Bet’s current odds for the top half and the top six:

