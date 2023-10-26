Blackpool FC: Latest League One average attendance table- with the Seasiders' numbers compared with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Derby County and Wigan Athletic
A number of teams in League One have been getting big home attendances on a regular basis.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Blackpool fans are among those in the division to be firmly behind their side.
A total of 9,288 supporters turned out on Tuesday night for the visit of Cheltenham Town to Bloomfield Road.
Here’s the latest League One average attendance table in descending order (with data from Transfermarkt):
