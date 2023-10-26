News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Latest League One average attendance table- with the Seasiders' numbers compared with the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Derby County and Wigan Athletic

A number of teams in League One have been getting big home attendances on a regular basis.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST

Blackpool fans are among those in the division to be firmly behind their side.

A total of 9,288 supporters turned out on Tuesday night for the visit of Cheltenham Town to Bloomfield Road.

Here’s the latest League One average attendance table in descending order (with data from Transfermarkt):

Blackpool have received strong backing from the fans so far this season.

1. Where do the Seasiders rank in the attendance charts?

Blackpool have received strong backing from the fans so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Fleetwood Town have an average attendance of 3,259 this season, with Highbury holding a total capacity of 5,327.

2. Fleetwood Town (24th)

Fleetwood Town have an average attendance of 3,259 this season, with Highbury holding a total capacity of 5,327. Photo: Lewis Storey

Burton Albion have an average attendance of 3,414 this season, with the Pirelli Stadium holding a total capacity of 6,912.

3. Burton Albion (23rd)

Burton Albion have an average attendance of 3,414 this season, with the Pirelli Stadium holding a total capacity of 6,912. Photo: Clive Mason

Cheltenham Town have an average attendance of 4,139 this season, with The Completely-Suzuki Stadium holding a total capacity of 7,066.

4. Cheltenham Town (22nd)

Cheltenham Town have an average attendance of 4,139 this season, with The Completely-Suzuki Stadium holding a total capacity of 7,066. Photo: Eddie Keogh

Stevenage have an average attendance of 4,660 this season, with The Lamex Stadium holding a total capacity of 6,722.

5. Stevenage (21st)

Stevenage have an average attendance of 4,660 this season, with The Lamex Stadium holding a total capacity of 6,722. Photo: Marc Atkins

Wycombe Wanders have an average attendance of 4,885 this season, with Adams Park holding a total capacity of 10,137.

6. Wycombe Wanderers (20th)

Wycombe Wanders have an average attendance of 4,885 this season, with Adams Park holding a total capacity of 10,137. Photo: Richard Heathcote

