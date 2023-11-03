4 . Exeter City 2-3 Blackpool (2018/19)

The Seasiders produced a 3-2 win on the road in the first round of the 2018/19 FA Cup. Joe Dodoo, Mark Cullen and Harry Pritchard were all on the scoresheet at St James Park. Blackpool once again made it to the third round that season, with Arsenal knocking them out at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Kevin Barnes