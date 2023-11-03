Blackpool are back in FA Cup first round action for the first time since 2020.
The Seasiders travel to Hayes Lane to take on Bromley on Saturday evening (K.O. 5.45pm).
Here’s a look at how Blackpool have performed in their last six FA Cup first round ties:
1. How have the Seasiders performed in their previous first round outings?
Blackpool will be hoping to go on a good run in this year's FA Cup. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
2. Eastbourne Borough 0-3 Blackpool (2020/21)
Blackpool's previous FA Cup first round outing saw them travel to Eastbourne Borough. Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel, Marvin Ekpiteta, James Husband, CJ Hamilton and Kenny Dougall all started in the 3-0 win for Neil Critchley's side. Gary Madine scored a brace, while Jerry Yates was also on the scoresheet at Priory Lane. The Seasiders ended up reaching the fourth round that season, with Brighton & Hove Albion eventually knocking them out. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
3. Blackpool 4-1 Morecambe (2019/20)
Blackpool overcame Morecambe in their first round tie in the 2019/20 season. Nathan Delfouneso, Armand Gnanduillet, Matty Virtue and Sullay Kaikai were all on the scoresheet in the 4-1 win at Bloomfield Road. The Seasiders were eventually knocked out of the competition in the third round, following a 2-0 defeat to Reading. Photo: CameraSport - Stephen White
4. Exeter City 2-3 Blackpool (2018/19)
The Seasiders produced a 3-2 win on the road in the first round of the 2018/19 FA Cup. Joe Dodoo, Mark Cullen and Harry Pritchard were all on the scoresheet at St James Park. Blackpool once again made it to the third round that season, with Arsenal knocking them out at Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Kevin Barnes
5. Boreham Wood 2-1 Blackpool (2017/18)
Blackpool were on the end of a cup upset to a National League side back in 2017. Dan Holman scored a late winner to give Boreham Wood a 2-1 victory. The Seasiders had led through Danny Philliskirk, before Blair Turgott's equaliser. Photo: CameraSport - Chris Vaughan
6. Blackpool 2-0 Kidderminster (2016/17)
Blackpool welcomed Kidderminster to Bloomfield Road in the first round of the 2016/17 competition. Jamille Matt and Brad Potts both scored in the 2-0 win. Despite being in the midst of some dark days, the Seasiders were able to reach the fourth round. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley