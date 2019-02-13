Blackpool FC High Court hearing: EFL to seek 'early meeting' with court receivers

The EFL has revealed it will seek an "early meeting" with Blackpool FC's court receivers following today's appointment in the High Court.

It comes after a High Court bid to appoint a receiver to force Blackpool FC owner Owen Oyston to pay his £25m debt was approved.

The receiver will be asked to discharge some of Oyston's assets, plus those of Blackpool Football Club (Properties) Ltd, formerly Segesta Ltd, which owns Blackpool FC, the stadium, the training ground and the Travelodge.

Oyston, who owns 24 properties, including his 20-acre home Quernmore Hall, Lancaster, and has shares in six companies, opposed the application.

The hearing was told the appointment of the receiver could result in Blackpool FC being docked 12 points by the EFL. It remains to be seen if this will happen.

Paul Cooper and David Rubin, of David Rubin & Partners, will be the men tasked with enforcing the judgement handed down in November 2017.

EFL chief executive Shaun Harvey said: “The EFL notes today’s developments in regard to Blackpool Football Club following the hearing in the High Court.

"The matter will now be considered by the EFL board at the earliest opportunity (March 6 – next board meeting) and we will be seeking an early meeting with the receiver so as to ensure that the best interests of the club can be jointly considered against the context of our regulatory framework.

"There will be no further comment at this time.”