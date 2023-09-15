News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Here's our predicted Seasiders line-up for Saturday's game away to Wycombe Wanderers- in pictures

Blackpool travel to Adams Park this weekend to take on Wycombe Wanderers.
By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Sep 2023, 14:30 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 14:58 BST

The Seasiders will be looking to build on their 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic prior to the international break.

Shayne Lavery is closing in on his return to action following a hamstring injury, and could potentially be involved on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s our predicted line-up:

Dan Grimshaw has been a strong presence between the sticks so far this season.

1. Dan Grimshaw

Dan Grimshaw has been a strong presence between the sticks so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Matthew Pennington has been getting himself back to full fitness after suffering an injury in the opening game of the season.

2. Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington has been getting himself back to full fitness after suffering an injury in the opening game of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Olly Casey has enjoyed an impressive season so far.

3. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has enjoyed an impressive season so far. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

James Husband has been another defensive rock for the Seasiders.

4. James Husband

James Husband has been another defensive rock for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

CJ Hamilton enjoyed his best performance of the season in the win against Wigan.

5. CJ Hamilton

CJ Hamilton enjoyed his best performance of the season in the win against Wigan. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Jensen Weir has made a bright start to his loan spell with Blackpool.

6. Jensen Weir

Jensen Weir has made a bright start to his loan spell with Blackpool. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

