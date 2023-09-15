Blackpool travel to Adams Park this weekend to take on Wycombe Wanderers.
The Seasiders will be looking to build on their 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic prior to the international break.
Shayne Lavery is closing in on his return to action following a hamstring injury, and could potentially be involved on Saturday afternoon.
Here’s our predicted line-up:
1. Dan Grimshaw
Dan Grimshaw has been a strong presence between the sticks so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
2. Matthew Pennington
Matthew Pennington has been getting himself back to full fitness after suffering an injury in the opening game of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
3. Olly Casey
Olly Casey has enjoyed an impressive season so far. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. James Husband
James Husband has been another defensive rock for the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
5. CJ Hamilton
CJ Hamilton enjoyed his best performance of the season in the win against Wigan. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
6. Jensen Weir
Jensen Weir has made a bright start to his loan spell with Blackpool. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth