Blackpool FC: Here is our predicted line-up for the EFL Cup tie away to Premier League opponents Wolves- in pictures

Blackpool travel to Molineux to take on Wolves in the second round of the EFL Cup.
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Aug 2023, 04:55 BST

Neil Critchley’s side head into the match on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City and four games without a goal.

Their last win in all competitions came in the League Cup earlier this month, as they produced a 2-0 victory Derby County at Pride Park.

Here is our Seasiders predicted line-up:

Richard O'Donnell started in between the sticks for the Seasiders in their first round victory over Derby County.

1. Richard O'Donnell

Richard O'Donnell started in between the sticks for the Seasiders in their first round victory over Derby County. Photo: Harriet Lander

Olly Casey has enjoyed a bright start to the season for Blackpool.

2. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has enjoyed a bright start to the season for Blackpool. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Matthew Pennington could start for the first time since the season opener against Burton- where he picked up an injury.

3. Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington could start for the first time since the season opener against Burton- where he picked up an injury. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

James Husband has featured regularly for the Tangerines throughout the opening month of the season.

4. James Husband

James Husband has featured regularly for the Tangerines throughout the opening month of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Andy Lyons could return to the starting line-up for the trip to Molineux.

5. Andy Lyons

Andy Lyons could return to the starting line-up for the trip to Molineux. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Jensen Weir has joined the Seasiders on a season-long loan from Bright & Hove Albion.

6. Jensen Weir

Jensen Weir has joined the Seasiders on a season-long loan from Bright & Hove Albion. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Kenny Dougall was one of the players subbed off at half time in the game against Lincoln at the weekend.

7. Kenny Dougall

Kenny Dougall was one of the players subbed off at half time in the game against Lincoln at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Sonny Carey had bright moments off the bench in the defeat at the LNER Stadium.

8. Sonny Carey

Sonny Carey had bright moments off the bench in the defeat at the LNER Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - David Horton

