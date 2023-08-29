Blackpool travel to Molineux to take on Wolves in the second round of the EFL Cup.

Neil Critchley’s side head into the match on the back of a 3-0 defeat to Lincoln City and four games without a goal.

Their last win in all competitions came in the League Cup earlier this month, as they produced a 2-0 victory Derby County at Pride Park.

Here is our Seasiders predicted line-up:

1 . Richard O'Donnell Richard O'Donnell started in between the sticks for the Seasiders in their first round victory over Derby County. Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales

2 . Olly Casey Olly Casey has enjoyed a bright start to the season for Blackpool. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

3 . Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington could start for the first time since the season opener against Burton- where he picked up an injury. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

4 . James Husband James Husband has featured regularly for the Tangerines throughout the opening month of the season. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

5 . Andy Lyons Andy Lyons could return to the starting line-up for the trip to Molineux. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

6 . Jensen Weir Jensen Weir has joined the Seasiders on a season-long loan from Bright & Hove Albion. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

7 . Kenny Dougall Kenny Dougall was one of the players subbed off at half time in the game against Lincoln at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales