Blackpool FC: Here are some of the standout stats from the Seasiders' impressive victory over Reading- in pictures
Jordan Rhodes claimed a hat-trick as Blackpool produced a 4-1 victory over Reading at Bloomfield Road.
By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST
Kylian Kouassi was also on the scoresheet on his first start for the Seasiders, as Neil Critchley’s side bounced back from last week’s defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.
A late goal from Sam Hutchinson was nothing more than a consolation for the Royals, with the Tangerines well and truly in control throughout.
Here are some of the standout stats from the game (Courtesy of SofaScore):
