Blackpool FC: Here are some of the standout stats from the Seasiders' impressive victory over Reading- in pictures

Jordan Rhodes claimed a hat-trick as Blackpool produced a 4-1 victory over Reading at Bloomfield Road.
By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST

Kylian Kouassi was also on the scoresheet on his first start for the Seasiders, as Neil Critchley’s side bounced back from last week’s defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

A late goal from Sam Hutchinson was nothing more than a consolation for the Royals, with the Tangerines well and truly in control throughout.

Here are some of the standout stats from the game (Courtesy of SofaScore):

The Seasiders only had 41 percent of possession.

1. Possession

The Seasiders only had 41 percent of possession.

Blackpool had 17 shots, with six on target, five off and six blocked. Meanwhile, Reading had five, with four on target.

2. Shots

Blackpool had 17 shots, with six on target, five off and six blocked. Meanwhile, Reading had five, with four on target.

The Seasiders had five big chances, compared to Reading's one.

3. Big chances

The Seasiders had five big chances, compared to Reading's one.

Blackpool had 14 shots inside the box, while the Royals had three.

4. Shooting positions

Blackpool had 14 shots inside the box, while the Royals had three.

Dan Grimshaw made four saves, while David Button made two.

5. Saves

Dan Grimshaw made four saves, while David Button made two.

Reading made 565 passes (76 percent accurate), while Blackpool made 379 (68 percent accurate).

6. Passes

Reading made 565 passes (76 percent accurate), while Blackpool made 379 (68 percent accurate).

