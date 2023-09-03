Blackpool have picked up their first league win since the opening day of the season.
Neil Critchley’s side were ahead for the majority of the match through Jordan Rhodes’ fourth minute opener, but were pegged back by a late equaliser- before quickly retaking the lead.
Here are some of the standout stats from the game (courtesy of SofaScore):
1. Possession
Wigan Athletic dominated possession and had 68 percent of the ball. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
2. Shots
Blackpool has 14 shots with seven on target- with three off and four blocked. Meanwhile, Wigan could only manage six, with Dan Grimshaw only tested on three occasions. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
3. Big chances
The Seasiders had three big chances, compared to one for the visitors. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
4. Shooting positions
The Tangerines had 10 shots inside the box and four outside. Meanwhile, Wigan had four inside and two out. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
5. Saves
Sam Tickle was forced into five saves, while Grimshaw made two. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
6. Passes
Wigan made 610 passes (85 percent accurate), compared to 281 for Blackpool (73 percent accurate). Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
7. Tackles
The Seasiders made 16 tackles, while Wigan made 10. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
8. Key performer
From Blackpool's starting line-up, CJ Hamilton scored a statistical rating of 8.0 from SofaScore. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd