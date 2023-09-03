News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Blackpool FC: Here are some of the standout stats from the Seasiders' dramatic victory over Wigan Athletic- in pictures

Blackpool have picked up their first league win since the opening day of the season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 14:00 BST

Kenny Dougall scored in stoppage time to give the Seasiders a 2-1 victory over Wigan Athletic at Bloomfield Road.

Neil Critchley’s side were ahead for the majority of the match through Jordan Rhodes’ fourth minute opener, but were pegged back by a late equaliser- before quickly retaking the lead.

Here are some of the standout stats from the game (courtesy of SofaScore):

Wigan Athletic dominated possession and had 68 percent of the ball.

1. Possession

Wigan Athletic dominated possession and had 68 percent of the ball. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Blackpool has 14 shots with seven on target- with three off and four blocked. Meanwhile, Wigan could only manage six, with Dan Grimshaw only tested on three occasions.

2. Shots

Blackpool has 14 shots with seven on target- with three off and four blocked. Meanwhile, Wigan could only manage six, with Dan Grimshaw only tested on three occasions. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
The Seasiders had three big chances, compared to one for the visitors.

3. Big chances

The Seasiders had three big chances, compared to one for the visitors. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
The Tangerines had 10 shots inside the box and four outside. Meanwhile, Wigan had four inside and two out.

4. Shooting positions

The Tangerines had 10 shots inside the box and four outside. Meanwhile, Wigan had four inside and two out. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Sam Tickle was forced into five saves, while Grimshaw made two.

5. Saves

Sam Tickle was forced into five saves, while Grimshaw made two. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Wigan made 610 passes (85 percent accurate), compared to 281 for Blackpool (73 percent accurate).

6. Passes

Wigan made 610 passes (85 percent accurate), compared to 281 for Blackpool (73 percent accurate). Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
The Seasiders made 16 tackles, while Wigan made 10.

7. Tackles

The Seasiders made 16 tackles, while Wigan made 10. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
From Blackpool's starting line-up, CJ Hamilton scored a statistical rating of 8.0 from SofaScore.

8. Key performer

From Blackpool's starting line-up, CJ Hamilton scored a statistical rating of 8.0 from SofaScore. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan AthleticBlackpoolNeil CritchleyKenny DougallJordan Rhodes