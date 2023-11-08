Blackpool brought in a number of new faces during the summer transfer window.
There were plenty of incomings and outgoings at Bloomfield Road following the Seasiders relegation from the Championship.
Some of the new arrivals have hit the ground running, while others have things to work on.
Here are the grades from the season so far for the summer signings:
1. How have the new signings performed?
We've graded the performances of the Seasiders' summer signings. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Matthew Pennington- B
Matthew Pennington has earned his place in Blackpool's defensive three. After picking up a minor injury on his full Seasiders debut, the centre back quickly got him back to full fitness and produced some impressive displays. There's still areas to improve, but it's so far so good from the former Everton man. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
3. Tashan Oakley-Boothe- D
Tashan Oakley-Boothe is still finding his feet at Bloomfield Road. After initially featuring in just cup games, the midfielder has been handed a run in the league. He hasn't really been able to make his mark yet, but that doesn't mean he can't turn things around as it's still pretty early days for the former Stoke midfielder. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
4. Albie Morgan- C
Albie Morgan was a regular starter for the Seasiders in the first few weeks of the season, but has lost his place more recently. There has been some positive signs from the summer arrival so far, and there's plenty of signs that he can deliver a lot more. His standout moment is probably his free kick in the EFL Trophy win against Liverpool U21s. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
5. Kylian Kouassi- A
Kylian Kouassi has probably had a bigger impact than a lot of people would've expected following his summer move. The striker has claimed five goals in all competitions so far this season, including a hat-trick against Liverpool U21s. His hold up play has also been really impressive. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
6. Mackenzie Chapman- Absent
Mackenzie Chapman hasn't been handed an opportunity in the first team since his summer arrival, but has been present for the development squad. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns