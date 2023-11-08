4 . Albie Morgan- C

Albie Morgan was a regular starter for the Seasiders in the first few weeks of the season, but has lost his place more recently. There has been some positive signs from the summer arrival so far, and there's plenty of signs that he can deliver a lot more. His standout moment is probably his free kick in the EFL Trophy win against Liverpool U21s. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns