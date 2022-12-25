Boxing Day games have generally been ones to forget for Blackpool fans over the last few years.
The Seasiders, who take on relegation rivals Hull City on Monday in their festive encounter, haven’t won on Boxing Day since 2016.
Three points will be more important than ever this season given Blackpool’s perilous position at the wrong end of the Championship table.
With that in mind, we take a look back at Blackpool’s record in this fixture going all the way back to 2010...
1. 2010 - No game
Blackpool were due to take on Liverpool, but the game was postponed due to a frozen pitch with no undersoil heating at Bloomfield Road.
2. 2011 - Barnsley 1-3 Blackpool
Matt Phillips bagged an impressive hat-trick to help lift the Seasiders up to seventh, within a point of the Championship play-offs.
3. 2012 - Huddersfield Town 1-1 Blackpool
Nathan Delfouneso netted a stoppage-time equaliser to snatch a point to deny the Terriers a first win in eight.
4. 2013 - Blackpool 1-1 Leeds United
Tom Ince’s second-half equaliser earned Blackpool a point, ending the game with 10 men following Kirk Broadfoot’s late dismissal.
