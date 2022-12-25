News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
The Seasiders will be hoping for a festive feast of goals against Hull on Boxing Day

Blackpool FC gallery: Here's how the Seasiders have performed in their last 12 Boxing Day outings

Boxing Day games have generally been ones to forget for Blackpool fans over the last few years.

By Matt Scrafton
4 minutes ago

The Seasiders, who take on relegation rivals Hull City on Monday in their festive encounter, haven’t won on Boxing Day since 2016.

Three points will be more important than ever this season given Blackpool’s perilous position at the wrong end of the Championship table.

With that in mind, we take a look back at Blackpool’s record in this fixture going all the way back to 2010...

1. 2010 - No game

Blackpool were due to take on Liverpool, but the game was postponed due to a frozen pitch with no undersoil heating at Bloomfield Road.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

2. 2011 - Barnsley 1-3 Blackpool

Matt Phillips bagged an impressive hat-trick to help lift the Seasiders up to seventh, within a point of the Championship play-offs.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

3. 2012 - Huddersfield Town 1-1 Blackpool

Nathan Delfouneso netted a stoppage-time equaliser to snatch a point to deny the Terriers a first win in eight.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales

4. 2013 - Blackpool 1-1 Leeds United

Tom Ince’s second-half equaliser earned Blackpool a point, ending the game with 10 men following Kirk Broadfoot’s late dismissal.

Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3