Blackpool fans were left underwhelmed by the performance of Neil Critchley’s side on Tuesday evening.

The Seasiders were unable to follow up their back-to-back 4-0 victories with another strong display, as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Northampton Town.

Jordan Rhodes had pulled his team level after Kieron Bowie’s opener, before Sam Hoskins scored the winner for the visitors after a weak back pass from James Husband.

Here are some of the best fan photos from the game:

1 . Blackpool fans Supporters watch on as the Seasiders stumble to a 2-1 defeat against Northampton Town. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales

