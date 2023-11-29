News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: Frustrated fans watch on as Seasiders stumble to defeat against Northampton Town- gallery

Blackpool fans were left underwhelmed by the performance of Neil Critchley’s side on Tuesday evening.
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:00 GMT

The Seasiders were unable to follow up their back-to-back 4-0 victories with another strong display, as they slumped to a 2-1 defeat to Northampton Town.

Jordan Rhodes had pulled his team level after Kieron Bowie’s opener, before Sam Hoskins scored the winner for the visitors after a weak back pass from James Husband.

Here are some of the best fan photos from the game:

Supporters watch on as the Seasiders stumble to a 2-1 defeat against Northampton Town.

