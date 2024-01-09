Jordan Rhodes currently still remains a Blackpool players amid the window being open for Huddersfield Town to recall him.
The striker has scored 15 times so far this season for the Seasiders in League One since making the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer, and could be of interest to his parent club.
Huddersfield have recently added Bojan Radulović to their ranks from Finnish champions HJK Helsinki- which could have an impact on their decision concerning Rhodes.
If the 33-year-old does head back to the John Smith’s Stadium there are number of attackers with EFL experience who are currently free agents.
1. Will Jordan Rhodes remain at Bloomfield Road?
Blackpool are still waiting for Huddersfield Town's decision on Jordan Rhodes- and could be forced to look at the free agent market if he is recalled. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker
2. Connor Wickham
Connor Wickham has experienced life at a number of clubs- with the most recent being Cardiff City. Throughout his career he's scored 70 goals in 306 professional appearances. Photo: Gareth Copley
3. Joe Dodoo
Former Leicester attacker Joe Dodoo has been without a club since leaving Burton Albion last year. The 28-year-old has previously spent time on loan with the Seasiders, while his CV also includes spells with the likes of Rangers and Wigan Athletic. Photo: Alex Livesey
4. Gary Madine
Gary Madine is a well known figure at Bloomfield Road, and has spent time with the club during his rehabilitation from a lengthy injury. Could he be a potential option when he's back to full fitness? Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns
5. Bobby Duncan
Bobby Duncan was a prospect at Liverpool during his youth day, before forcing a move out of the club to join Fiorentina. It didn't work out for the 22-year-old in Italy, and he has since had spells with Derby County and Spanish side Linense. Could he be given an opportunity by another football league side? Photo: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC
6. Kieran Agard
Former Rotherham United and MK Dons striker Kieran Agard has been without a club since leaving Doncaster Rovers in the summer. Photo: Pete Norton