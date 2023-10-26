Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 25-year-old, who has kept six clean sheets in League One so far this season, is just as comfortable with his feet as he is with his hands.

Grimshaw admits being a goalkeeper was always his ambition growing up, but believes his education as a youngster had a big effect on his style of play.

“Coming through at Manchester City helped a lot,” he explained.

Dan Grimshaw (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

“It was demanded that we played out from the back, so it’s something I’ve always been used to.

"There are times now when it’s not always about passing it short- you’ve got to do what the game decides.

"I’ve always played in goal. I had two older brothers so maybe they just put me in net.

"I started at City at the age of five, and I just developed from there.

"They used to say ‘no one knows they want to be a keeper at five,’ but I was relentless about it and it’s where I stayed. I don’t know why, I just loved it from being young.

"Ederson was at City during my time. I worked with him for a few years. He was exactly what you see on the pitch, that’s why he’s one of the best in the world.

"He could play midfield at a certain level- I’d give it a go too, but I think I would just struggle with the running side of it for 90 minutes.

"I learnt a lot of things from Ederson and the manager (Pep Guardiola). I know a lot more about things tactically and how to use your feet for different things.”

Grimshaw admits he’s still learning now, and is benefitting from training alongside his colleagues at Bloomfield Road.

“Richard (O’Donnell) is pushing me every day- he’s a very good keeper,” he added.

“Mackenzie is younger but he’s capable too.

“We’ve got a good group.

“We speak about goals that go in or saves that we’ve made to help each other get better.”