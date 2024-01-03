The January transfer window is open for teams across England.
Like every club, there are a number of things for Blackpool to address across the next month.
This includes both incomings and outgoings, with a number of situations rumbling on behind the scenes.
Here’s some of the questions for the Seasiders to answer during the transfer window:
1. What do Blackpool need to do during the January transfer window?
2. Will Jordan Rhodes remain at Bloomfield Road?
Jordan Rhodes is currently on loan with the Seasiders, but his parent club Huddersfield Town can opt to recall him this month. It is unclear whether the Championship club will use this option, but the 33-year-old has been in impressive form this season- scoring 15 goals in League One.
3. Will we see Kenny Dougall back in action for the Seasiders?
Kenny Dougall hasn't featured for the Seasiders since the victory over Carlisle United last month due to a "personal matter." It's currently unclear when this will be resolved, and whether it means he could move away from Bloomfield Road this month.
4. Will the Seasiders replace Jensen Weir?
Jensen Weir has returned to Brighton & Hove Albion following his loan spell with the Seasiders due to a lack of game time. The midfielder's departure could prompt Blackpool to recruit someone else in that area.
5. Apter's future?
Rob Apter has impressed while on loan with Tranmere Rovers- scoring five times in 21 appearances. The Seasiders will need to decide whether the 20-year-old comes into their plans or continues to pick up minutes elsewhere following his return from Prenton Park.
6. Is a new striker required?
The Seasiders should be able to welcome Kylian Kouassi and Shayne Lavery back from injury in the next few weeks, but are currently without Jake Beesley. There's also the Rhodes factor to take into consideration, which would leave Blackpool short up front.