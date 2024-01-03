News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool FC: Eight questions for the Seasiders to answer during the January transfer window

The January transfer window is open for teams across England.
By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Jan 2024, 04:55 GMT

Like every club, there are a number of things for Blackpool to address across the next month.

This includes both incomings and outgoings, with a number of situations rumbling on behind the scenes.

Here’s some of the questions for the Seasiders to answer during the transfer window:

A big month awaits the Seasiders.

1. What do Blackpool need to do during the January transfer window?

A big month awaits the Seasiders. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Jordan Rhodes is currently on loan with the Seasiders, but his parent club Huddersfield Town can opt to recall him this month. It is unclear whether the Championship club will use this option, but the 33-year-old has been in impressive form this season- scoring 15 goals in League One.

2. Will Jordan Rhodes remain at Bloomfield Road?

Jordan Rhodes is currently on loan with the Seasiders, but his parent club Huddersfield Town can opt to recall him this month. It is unclear whether the Championship club will use this option, but the 33-year-old has been in impressive form this season- scoring 15 goals in League One. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Kenny Dougall hasn't featured for the Seasiders since the victory over Carlisle United last month due to a "personal matter." It's currently unclear when this will be resolved, and whether it means he could move away from Bloomfield Road this month.

3. Will we see Kenny Dougall back in action for the Seasiders?

Kenny Dougall hasn't featured for the Seasiders since the victory over Carlisle United last month due to a "personal matter." It's currently unclear when this will be resolved, and whether it means he could move away from Bloomfield Road this month. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Jensen Weir has returned to Brighton & Hove Albion following his loan spell with the Seasiders due to a lack of game time. The midfielder's departure could prompt Blackpool to recruit someone else in that area.

4. Will the Seasiders replace Jensen Weir?

Jensen Weir has returned to Brighton & Hove Albion following his loan spell with the Seasiders due to a lack of game time. The midfielder's departure could prompt Blackpool to recruit someone else in that area. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Rob Apter has impressed while on loan with Tranmere Rovers- scoring five times in 21 appearances. The Seasiders will need to decide whether the 20-year-old comes into their plans or continues to pick up minutes elsewhere following his return from Prenton Park.

5. Apter's future?

Rob Apter has impressed while on loan with Tranmere Rovers- scoring five times in 21 appearances. The Seasiders will need to decide whether the 20-year-old comes into their plans or continues to pick up minutes elsewhere following his return from Prenton Park. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
The Seasiders should be able to welcome Kylian Kouassi and Shayne Lavery back from injury in the next few weeks, but are currently without Jake Beesley. There's also the Rhodes factor to take into consideration, which would leave Blackpool short up front.

6. Is a new striker required?

The Seasiders should be able to welcome Kylian Kouassi and Shayne Lavery back from injury in the next few weeks, but are currently without Jake Beesley. There's also the Rhodes factor to take into consideration, which would leave Blackpool short up front. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:EnglandBlackpool