News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

Blackpool FC: Eight players who could be handed an opportunity in the EFL Trophy tie against Liverpool U21s

Blackpool are back in EFL Trophy action this evening as they welcome Liverpool U21s to Bloomfield Road (K.O. 7pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 10th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

Goals from Sonny Carey and Kylian Kouassi helped the Seasiders to a 2-0 victory over Barrow in their opening group game.

Like the fixture at Holker Street, Neil Critchley is set to make changes to his side for the visit of the Premier League youngsters.

Here are some of the players who could be handed an opportunity:

Blackpool welcome Liverpool U21s to Bloomfield Road.

1. Who should be handed an opportunity in tonight's EFL Trophy tie?

Blackpool welcome Liverpool U21s to Bloomfield Road. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
It's been a hit and miss start to the season for Jake Beesley. He started the first number of games for the Seasiders, and even scored a brace in the EFL Cup tie against Derby County, but has missed out in the last few weeks. There have been some positives to take from his performances, and the Liverpool U21s game could be a great opportunity for him.

2. Jake Beesley

It's been a hit and miss start to the season for Jake Beesley. He started the first number of games for the Seasiders, and even scored a brace in the EFL Cup tie against Derby County, but has missed out in the last few weeks. There have been some positives to take from his performances, and the Liverpool U21s game could be a great opportunity for him. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Marvin Ekpiteta regularly featured in Blackpool's starting line-up at the beginning of the season. A drop off in form and a couple of errors has seen him fall behind some of his teammates. He's proven his quality in defence, and the Liverpool U21s fixture could be a chance for him to find his feet again.

3. Marvin Ekpiteta

Marvin Ekpiteta regularly featured in Blackpool's starting line-up at the beginning of the season. A drop off in form and a couple of errors has seen him fall behind some of his teammates. He's proven his quality in defence, and the Liverpool U21s fixture could be a chance for him to find his feet again. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Andy Lyons will be looking to forge a way back into the Seasiders starting 11. The 23-year-old missed a couple of games due to personal reasons last month. He featured in the Central League fixture against Preston North End, but was forced off after being involved in a clash of heads.

4. Andy Lyons

Andy Lyons will be looking to forge a way back into the Seasiders starting 11. The 23-year-old missed a couple of games due to personal reasons last month. He featured in the Central League fixture against Preston North End, but was forced off after being involved in a clash of heads. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Tashan Oakley-Boothe joined the Seasiders on a free during the summer following his departure from Stoke City. It's been a slow start for the midfielder so far, who has been building up his fitness after missing pre-season. He has appeared in a few of the cup games as well as the Central League clash against Preston North End.

5. Tashan Oakley-Boothe

Tashan Oakley-Boothe joined the Seasiders on a free during the summer following his departure from Stoke City. It's been a slow start for the midfielder so far, who has been building up his fitness after missing pre-season. He has appeared in a few of the cup games as well as the Central League clash against Preston North End. Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

Photo Sales
Doug Tharme started the EFL Trophy opener against Barrow and put in a solid performance. He was subbed off in the second half after picking up a yellow card.

6. Doug Tharme

Doug Tharme started the EFL Trophy opener against Barrow and put in a solid performance. He was subbed off in the second half after picking up a yellow card. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Neil CritchleyBlackpoolLiverpool