Blackpool FC deadline day RECAP: Seasiders confirm last-minute deal for Crewe winger, right-back conundrum is solved
It's likely to be a hectic day at Bloomfield Road today as Blackpool look to complete their summer transfer business ahead of tonight's 11pm deadline.
Blackpool FC transfer deadline day - LIVE
Last updated: Wednesday, 01 September, 2021, 11:40
- Seasiders finally announce last-minute deal for Crewe winger Owen Dale
- Right-backs Dujon Sterling and Jordan Gabriel make the move to Bloomfield Road
- Pool knocked back for two midfielders
That’s that
With confirmation of Owen Dale’s deadline day move, that brings an end to Blackpool’s summer business.
The Seasiders ended the window by bringing in three players, in Dujon Sterling, Jordan Gabriel and, of course, Dale. No-one has moved on.
In terms of the window, Pool ended up bringing in 13 players, moving on a further 10. Here are the 13 incomings:
Josh Bowler (Everton)
Oliver Casey (Leeds)
Sonny Carey (Kings Lynn)
Callum Connolly (Everton)
Owen Dale (Crewe, LOAN)
Jordan Gabriel (Nottingham Forest)
Daniel Grimshaw (Man City)
Reece James (Doncaster)
Tyreece John-Jules (Arsenal, LOAN)
Richard Keogh (Huddersfield)
Shayne Lavery (Linfield)
Dujon Sterling (Chelsea, LOAN)
Ryan Wintle (Cardiff, LOAN)
Seasiders get their man
It’s taken a while to announce, but Owen Dale is finally a Blackpool player.
11am update
Still no news, but there’s no need to panic.
I’d imagine there’s a backlog at the EFL following yesterday’s deadline day drama.
9.30am update
We understand Blackpool submitted the paperwork for Owen Dale’s move before last night’s 11pm deadline and the club are still expecting the deal to go through.
It appears we’re now just awaiting official ratification from the EFL. Once that arrives, the move should be confirmed.
Blackpool were hoping to get a late deal over the line - believed to be Crewe winger Owen Dale - before last night’s 11pm deadline, but we’ve still not heard any news.
The Gazette was told the club were working on another addition but no confirmation would arrive until today. It’s almost 9am and there’s still no news.
The window
Is now officially closed.
But we now await news on whether or not Pool have been able to force through a late move or two. A deal could always be complete, it could just be a matter of officially announcing it. Documentation can always prove tricky, after all...
We await with bated breath.