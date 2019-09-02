Blackpool FC deadline day: Matt Scrafton gives his verdict on business that could be done

Blackpool have until 5pm today to finalise any permanent or loan signings before the transfer window closes.

Simon Grayson was quoted as saying post-match on Saturday that he would be satisfied if his squad remained the same come end of play tonight.

He said: "Have we finished our business now? We will see in the next 48 hours or so.

"I think if the window finished tonight we can be very pleased with what we’ve done as a football club."

However, does this mean the Seasiders' business is done? I wouldn't be so sure.

Many Pool supporters feel the team is lacking a bit of creativity in the midfield area and this is where the Seasiders could look to strengthen.

The club still has a loan spot available in their match-day squad, which could be one possible avenue for Pool to explore on deadline day.

While the window has already closed for Premier League and Championship clubs in terms of incomings, they're still permitted to let players go.

I'm sure Grayson and his scouting team have worked tirelessly to scour the academies of those sides in the top two tiers in search of that gem.

One player who impressed on loan last season was Crystal Palace's Nya Kirby. He's yet to feature for the Premier League side so far this season and will be in need of regular minutes. Could he be the answer to Pool's lack of creativity in central midfield?

Grayson will certainly want to add to this squad but there will be no mad rush and adding players for the sake of it.

The arrivals of Calum Macdonald and Sean Scannell last week addressed the issues with squad depth at either end of the pitch. Not only that, it ensured the Seasiders won't be rushing around before the deadline.

The vast majority of Blackpool's business has already been done, with 13 players in total arriving at the club this summer (although some of those have already departed!).

There's likely to be further outgoings, too, with striker Adi Yussuf - one of those to arrive at the club this summer - likely to be shipped out on loan having not featured so far this season.

Macclesfield Town is a club he's been strongly linked with and Grayson conceded on Saturday there had been "one or two" enquiries for the striker.

Others are likely to depart, too, with the likes of Rowan Roache and Nick Anderton in need of game time.

But it should be noted that non-league sides aren't involved in the transfer window and can sign players, permanently or on loan, at any point in the season.

Pool, of course, can bring in free agents at any time too.