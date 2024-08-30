Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Deadline Day has arrived – with plenty of late deals set to take place across football.

Blackpool have added nine new players to their ranks so far this summer.

Jordan Rhodes and Hayden Coulson both returned to Bloomfield Road following successful loan spells last year, while Elliot Embleton is another familiar face from the past to rejoin the Seasiders.

Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth and Lee Evans are also among the permanent arrivals, while Elkan Baggott, Dom Ballard and Harry Tyrer have all arrived on loan.

It's Deadline Day

With no permanent head coach in place following the sacking of Neil Critchley last week, Blackpool could face some difficulties on Deadline Day of knowing what they actually want.