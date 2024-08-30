Blackpool FC Deadline Day live: Follow for updates throughout the day

By Amos Wynn
Published 30th Aug 2024, 08:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Deadline Day has arrived – with plenty of late deals set to take place across football.

Blackpool have added nine new players to their ranks so far this summer.

Jordan Rhodes and Hayden Coulson both returned to Bloomfield Road following successful loan spells last year, while Elliot Embleton is another familiar face from the past to rejoin the Seasiders.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth and Lee Evans are also among the permanent arrivals, while Elkan Baggott, Dom Ballard and Harry Tyrer have all arrived on loan.

It's Deadline DayIt's Deadline Day
It's Deadline Day

With no permanent head coach in place following the sacking of Neil Critchley last week, Blackpool could face some difficulties on Deadline Day of knowing what they actually want.

Follow here for any updates throughout the day:

Blackpool FC Deadline Day live

08:22 BST

Good morning

Deadline Day is here. We’ll providing any updates on here on today’s ongoings, with the summer closing at 11pm.

08:39 BST

The transfer situation

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/the-difficulties-blackpool-face-on-deadline-day-as-we-look-at-the-state-of-play-of-the-squad-4760880

Bloomfield RoadBloomfield Road
Bloomfield Road | CameraSport -
08:44 BST

A former Blackpool loanee has made a move

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/ex-blackpool-loanee-makes-permanent-league-one-move-4761943

Jensen Weir (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)Jensen Weir (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)
Jensen Weir (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker
09:07 BST

Kouassi set to finalise a loan move

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/blackpool-striker-set-for-deadline-day-departure-4761996

Kylian Kouassi (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)Kylian Kouassi (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)
Kylian Kouassi (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Dave Howarth
09:21 BST

Contract situations

Here’s a closer look at the contract situations of everyone in the Blackpool squad:

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/nine-blackpool-players-inside-the-final-12-months-of-their-contracts-as-the-summer-transfer-window-approaches-its-conclusion-4760513

10:06 BST

Lawrence-Gabriel has been linked with a move away a few times this summer

https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/sport/football/blackpool-fc/blackpool-interim-boss-makes-feelings-clear-towards-oxford-united-target-4762066

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Photographer Stephen White / CameraSport)Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Photographer Stephen White / CameraSport)
Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel (Photographer Stephen White / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Stephen White
Related topics:Jordan RhodesElliot EmbletonHayden CoulsonLee EvansNeil Critchley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.