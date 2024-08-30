Blackpool FC Deadline Day live: Follow for updates throughout the day
Blackpool have added nine new players to their ranks so far this summer.
Jordan Rhodes and Hayden Coulson both returned to Bloomfield Road following successful loan spells last year, while Elliot Embleton is another familiar face from the past to rejoin the Seasiders.
Ashley Fletcher, Zac Ashworth and Lee Evans are also among the permanent arrivals, while Elkan Baggott, Dom Ballard and Harry Tyrer have all arrived on loan.
With no permanent head coach in place following the sacking of Neil Critchley last week, Blackpool could face some difficulties on Deadline Day of knowing what they actually want.
Follow here for any updates throughout the day:
Blackpool FC Deadline Day live
Good morning
Deadline Day is here. We’ll providing any updates on here on today’s ongoings, with the summer closing at 11pm.
The transfer situation
A former Blackpool loanee has made a move
Kouassi set to finalise a loan move
Contract situations
Here’s a closer look at the contract situations of everyone in the Blackpool squad:
