Blackpool FC: Deadline Day live - follow for updates from Bloomfield Road and across League One

By Amos Wynn
Published 1st Sep 2025, 08:15 BST
Deadline Day is here – with the summer transfer window set to come to a close at 7pm this evening.

It’s been a busy few months for Blackpool - with 11 new players arriving through the doors at Bloomfield Road.

While things haven’t yet clicked properly on the pitch; on paper the club have made some positive moves – making the club’s poor start to the campaign all the more disappointing.

Any additional business from the Seasiders’ will need to compliment the work that has already taken place, and fill some key holes.

Blackpool FC: Deadline Day Live

12:30 BST

Supporters have their say

Blackpool fans have been sharing the positions where they want to see further signings.

Seasiders supporters showed their support against Bolton Wanderers.placeholder image
Seasiders supporters showed their support against Bolton Wanderers.
11:30 BST

Reports - Blackpool interested in Liverpool man

The Athletic’s James Pearce has linked the Seasiders with a move for Liverpool’s Kaide Gordon.

11:00 BST

No departures planned

With a couple of key players already leaving the Fylde Coast this summer, Steve Bruce isn’t willing to let anyone else leave before 7pm.

Sonny Carey (Photographer Shaun Brooks / CameraSport)placeholder image
Sonny Carey (Photographer Shaun Brooks / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Shaun Brookes
09:45 BST

Ex-Blackpool man makes League One return

Dom Ballard is back in League One...

09:30 BST

Our verdict

Two positions in particular stand out as areas where Blackpool still need to add additional bodies.

08:30 BST

What the gaffer wants

At the weekend, Steve Bruce discussed the business he is hopeful to get done before today’s 7pm deadline.

Steve Bruceplaceholder image
Steve Bruce | Gareth Evans / Blackpool FC
08:00 BST

Good morning

Follow us throughout the day for any ongoings at Bloomfield Road, as well as updates from elsewhere in League One.

