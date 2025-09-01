Blackpool FC: Deadline Day live - follow for updates from Bloomfield Road and across League One
It’s been a busy few months for Blackpool - with 11 new players arriving through the doors at Bloomfield Road.
While things haven’t yet clicked properly on the pitch; on paper the club have made some positive moves – making the club’s poor start to the campaign all the more disappointing.
Any additional business from the Seasiders’ will need to compliment the work that has already taken place, and fill some key holes.
Blackpool FC: Deadline Day Live
Supporters have their say
Blackpool fans have been sharing the positions where they want to see further signings.
Reports - Blackpool interested in Liverpool man
The Athletic’s James Pearce has linked the Seasiders with a move for Liverpool’s Kaide Gordon.
No departures planned
With a couple of key players already leaving the Fylde Coast this summer, Steve Bruce isn’t willing to let anyone else leave before 7pm.
Ex-Blackpool man makes League One return
Dom Ballard is back in League One...
Our verdict
Two positions in particular stand out as areas where Blackpool still need to add additional bodies.
What the gaffer wants
At the weekend, Steve Bruce discussed the business he is hopeful to get done before today’s 7pm deadline.
Good morning
