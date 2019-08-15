Blackpool FC confirm the return of reserve football by rejoining Central League

Blackpool FC have confirmed the return of reserve football
Blackpool FC have confirmed they have rejoined the Central League for reserve fixtures for the coming season.

Eight matches will be played in the regionalised format, with a further four taking place in the group stage of the Central League Cup.

Home fixtures are to take place at Squires Gate FC.

It was a commitment laid out by new owner Simon Sadler during the fans' forum, as he believes the re-introduction of the reserve side will help the players' pathway from the youth team to the first-team.

Fixtures:

Tuesday, September 10 - Blackpool vs Morecambe, kick-off 2pm
Tuesday, September 24 - Tranmere Rovers vs Blackpool, kick-off 2pm
Wednesday, October 2 - Blackpool vs Morecambe (Cup), kick-off 2pm
Tuesday, October 29 - Blackpool vs Carlisle United (Cup), kick-off 2pm
Tuesday, November 19 - Blackpool vs Huddersfield Town, kick-off 2pm
Tuesday, December 3 - Fleetwood Town vs Blackpool (Cup), kick-off 1pm
Tuesday, December 10 - Fleetwood Town vs Blackpool, kick-off 1pm
Tuesday, January 7 - Morecambe vs Blackpool, kick-off 1pm
Wednesday, January 15 - Wigan Athletic vs Blackpool (Cup), kick-off 1pm
Tuesday, January 21 - Blackpool vs Tranmere Rovers, kick-off 2pm
Tuesday March 3 - Huddersfield Town vs Blackpool, kick-off 1pm
Tuesday, March 31 - Blackpool vs Fleetwood Town, kick-off 1pm

Please note: all fixture dates and timings remain subject to change.