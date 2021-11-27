Blackpool FC Community Trust: So proud to be community club of the season

The award was for clubs below Premier League level and Blackpool’s fellow finalists were Blackburn Rovers, Bolton Wanderers, Preston North End, Tranmere Rovers and Wigan Athletic.

It completed a successful evening for the club as head coach Neil Critchley won the Manager of the Season award, up against Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola among others.

The Blackpool FC Community Trust team with their North West Community Club of the Season award

Clubs from across the region came together for Monday’s ceremony at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester.

In recent years, BFCCT has seen significant development and has become an established organisation, providing services that every Blackpool FC fan and resident can be involved in and be proud of.

This award commends BFCCT on its impact throughout the pandemic and its ongoing daily work to support the community.

Ashley Hackett, CEO at Blackpool FC Community Trust, said: “I am so proud of the impact we have consistently provided to our community.

“And none of it would have been possible without the hard work and commitment of our remarkable staff.

“With the support of Blackpool Football Club, we have been able to achieve great results regardless of the effects of the pandemic.

“Many of the areas we have developed will continue to be implemented in the future as this allows us to engage with and help more people in the most deprived town in England.”

The BFCCT team, now nearly 100 strong, provides a diverse range of programmes to increase social inclusion opportunities, lessen involvement in antisocial behaviour and improve physical fitness, health and education for Blackpool residents of all ages from two upwards.

If you would like to get involved or find out more about programmes provided by Blackpool FC Community Trust, please email [email protected], call 01252 348691 or visit the website at www.bfcct.co.uk.