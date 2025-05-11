Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Winter Family Clubs participants put their best foot forward
As the clubs entered their final delivery month, the families were challenged to complete 1,953 laps of the playing surface.
The main aim of our Family Clubs was to support local families with the cost of living by providing a meal two nights a week.
However, from the get-go, we also wanted to encourage families to move more and support by inspiring a love of learning together.
After completing evenings of circuits, family games, mini-discos, exploring sounds, reading books, completing homework and adult learning courses, we decided to end our Winter Family Clubs with a challenge.
Throughout the month, on Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, families attended our Family Club for a hot meal and activities.
During this time, we ventured out pitchside to complete as many laps as possible of Blackpool FC’s home pitch.
It was lovely to see families walking together, challenging each other and individuals completing their daily 10,000 steps!
We even had a couple starting to run, while some of the parents also asked if they could come along during the day so they could do more.
On one occasion, five adults completed 72 laps in one hour which was a great effort.
As we were walking around the pitch, it was insightful to have more in-depth chats with the parents, which we haven’t been able to do when the children have been there.
It gave us time to discuss ongoing problems and ways we can support further.
The challenge was taken on by 61 people between the ages of 18 months and 65 years.
Together they contributed 622 laps, which is around 450,000 steps, in three hours.
Although we didn’t complete the 1,953, this just means we can take on the challenge again!
Gemma, who took part in the walking challenge, said: “Taking part in this challenge has encouraged me to continue walking more.
“I have now set myself a target to complete 10,000 steps a day.”
Thank you to Blackpool FC and Blackpool Council for all of their support.