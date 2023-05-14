His nomination comes for a commitment to community appearances and participation throughout the 2022/23 campaign.

A Community Trust statement said: “The forward has given up his time and engaged with the community at our Warm Up Hubs, Sports Camps and Tangerine TeamMates to name a few.

“Shayne has an outstanding attitude and selfless approach to his Tangerine TeamMates engagements.

“He always stays longer than his scheduled time, making sure every child has their opportunity to meet him and have a positive experience.

“Lavery is always willing to turn up and inspire the local community, no matter the occasion.

“Blackpool FC Community Trust would like to take this opportunity to thank all the players who give their support to community activity throughout the season.

“It means a lot and makes a difference to the people in our community.”

Ashley Hackett, CEO of Blackpool FC Community Trust, paid tribute to Lavery’s contribution during the season, along with that of his fellow Bloomfield Road team-mates.

He said: “It’s great to get the support of the Blackpool FC first team and the addition of the Tangerine TeamMates initiative has strengthened this further.

“We have received lots of positive comments about Shayne from the local community after engagements he has had with them.

“Congratulations to Shayne on a very well-deserved award and we look forward to working with him and the rest of the first team in the near future.”

As for Lavery, the Northern Ireland international – who joined Blackpool two years ago – spoke about what the nomination meant to him.

The 24-year-old added: “It’s a great feeling to be nominated for this award and it means a lot to me.

“Since I joined the football club a couple of years ago, the supporters have been fantastic and I’ve enjoyed every minute of being here.

“Programmes such as Tangerine TeamMates have helped us build an even stronger relationship with the fans and local grassroots clubs over the past two seasons, and this is something me and the rest of the squad are really proud to be involved in.”

As well as revealing Lavery’s award nomination, the Community Trust has also announced the next step in its attempt to remove the barriers associated with playing football.

The football Boot Bank initiative, which was originally introduced by Blackpool FC supporter Kev Quirke, will now be overseen by the Community Trust.

The free community football Boot Bank will allow previously used boots to be rehomed and reused.

The football Boot Bank can be accessed discreetly by anyone in the community and no donation is required in return.

This is an environmental movement to ensure that football boots do not end up in landfills and can be recycled for future use.