As part of Blackpool FC Community Trust’s (BFCCT) ongoing efforts to support residents, we held a Christmas meal for members of our community who may have been lonely during the festive period.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It was a pleasure to invite more than 100 people to our free Community Christmas Meal, which took place on Thursday, December 21.

On the day we welcomed people from our NAAFI break, Sporting Memories and Pool Together Warm Hub initiatives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They all enjoyed a delicious Christmas meal and took part in a quiz in the Matthews Suite at Bloomfield Road.

Blackpool FC Community Trust held a Christmas meal for members of the community who may be lonely during the festive period Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

Rachel Leaver, the community navigation and living support manager, said: “We are so proud to be offering our Christmas meal again this year.

“It is always a huge success and the room is filled with joy and laughter.

“Christmas is a wonderful time of the year for many people but can also be the loneliest time for others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is important that we take the time to support our participants who are on their own to enjoy the festive period with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Rowley’s provide a fabulous meal and our staff and academy players serve and entertain.”

A huge thank you goes to Campbell and Rowley Catering, who kindly organised the food and service, as well as to Blackpool FC for providing the venue free of charge.

As a result of their support, we have been able to make this season a bit more cheerful for those who attend our sessions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We would also like to say a big thank you to the Blackpool FC Academy team for supporting the Christmas meal.

Every one of the young men engaged with the participants and kept themselves busy throughout.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was lovely to hear so many positive comments from attendees as older generations rarely get to spend time with younger people and they thoroughly enjoy it.

The maturity, initiative and hands-on nature of the young men is a credit to them and the staff who work with them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They helped us to spread joy to people who are lonely and isolated – and they should be incredibly proud of themselves.

Another thanks goes to the Blackpool FC fan volunteers, staff from our local NatWest branch for coming along to help and Glasdon for donating gifts. Thank you!

We look forward to welcoming back the community to our sessions, which will recommence from this coming Monday, January 8.