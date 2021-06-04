Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Showing that we value our volunteers

Volunteers really do help to make a difference in our community.

Do you recognise Brad? You may have seen him at our Community Sessions.

Since 2018 Brad has completed 1504 (and counting) hours of volunteering to support a number of different programmes – Walking Football, Sporting Memories and our Armed Forces sessions to name a few – besides making numerous phone calls throughout the pandemic.

BFCCT volunteers and participants were at Wembley

Since completing his BTEC in Sport with Blackpool FC Sports College, Brad has progressed to our Foundation Degree in Community Football Coaching and Development, and will continue on to his top-up year, giving him a degree in Community Football Coaching and Administration.

Thank you Brad for all you have done and continue to do. Even after securing a job with the Community Trust, Brad still goes above and beyond by continuing to volunteer and support his community.

Community engagement nanager Dave Maclean said of Brad: “Your work doesn’t go unnoticed and we are so grateful for your support. Thank you!”

It was great to see BFCCT volunteers and participants venture to Wembley last weekend to support Blackpool FC as they were promoted to the Championship! Up The Mighty Pool!

We are fortunate to have amazing volunteers of different ages and from a variety of backgrounds.

Each one brings something unique to help their community. If you would like to make a positive impact in your community by volunteering with us, please email [email protected]

We are all looking to the future with optimism through our Pool Together programme, while we still support those who might be struggling with loneliness and isolation through phone calls, postal support and garden gate visits.

Our staff are chatty, friendly and great listeners, who enjoy supporting individuals in the local community.

If you feel you could help us to support our community, please contact us on: [email protected] or 07597 786098.

For more information about Blackpool FC Community Trust, visitbfcct.co.uk, call (01253) 348 691 or follow BFCCT on social media.