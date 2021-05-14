Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Helping to improve participants' mental health

We deliver physical activity sessions, online meetings, gardening clubs, doorstep visits and so much more, providing a variety of activities for a range of ages and abilities, both in the community and as part of our work in schools.

Did you know 30 minutes of being in nature can improve your mental wellbeing, so what better way to start than joining our weekly walking group at Stanley Park on a Tuesday afternoon?

This week, the group has contributed approximately four-and-a-half miles in support of #mileformind.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stanley Park walk and the gardening group promote wellbeing in the outdoors

Perhaps you like to be a bit more active, so our ‘Get Set to Go’ football sessions may be more up your street or maybe you like gardening and would like to join the Veterans Gardening group which we support, that takes place at The Fylde Memorial Arboretum and Community Woodland.

For those who have not been able to venture out over the last year, we have held live Facebook videos following Dave, one of our community engagement officers, and his dog, who have been on walks to a number of different locations so that viewers can take in some beautiful sites that they otherwise would not have been able to.

These videos are still available to view and have totalled around 300,000 views so far.

We also utilise local parks to deliver free football sessions called ‘PL Kicks’ for young people.

You can find a full timetable on our website at www.bfcct.co.uk

For more information, visit www.bfcct.co.uk or call 01253 348691.

In light of the tragic news this week, Blackpool FC Community Trust would like to send our heartfelt condolences to Jordan Banks’ family, friends and Clifton Rangers, for their tragic loss.

Jordan participated in a number of our primary school programmes and was a pleasure to teach. #RIPLittleMan.