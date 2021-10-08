Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Hard work pays off as school welcomes pupils

After receiving official confirmation from the Department for Education, Blackpool FC Community Trust is proud to announce the opening of our very own independent school.

Blackpool FC School, which is based at the Bloomfield Road stadium, has opened its doors to Year 10 students who require an alternative to mainstream education.

Working with Blackpool Council, Unity Academy, Aspire Academy, Montgomery Academy, South Shore Academy and Educational Diversity, the BFC students study full-time on site and complete traditional maths, English, and science subjects to GCSE level, while also completing project-based learning and BTEC Sports.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

School head Gemma Trickett

The school will double its enrolment next year and bring in a new group of Year 10 students, while continuing to support the initial cohort as they complete Year 11.

Ashley Hackett, BFCCT’s chief executive officer, said: “This is an enormous day for the Trust and a groundbreaking piece of work that has been six years in the making.

“The team have worked tirelessly to reach this point and the students on site have already shown a great attitude in class, with 91 per cent average attendance across the group.

“We have been tremendously supported on this journey and I must send a special thanks to Paul Turner at Blackpool Council, Sean Bullen at Fylde Coast Academy Trust as well as Simon Sadler and Ben Mansford at Blackpool FC, whose open-minded approach and never-ending support has been crucial in this development.

“I must also thank our board of trustees, who have shown a great amount of trust in me, allowing me to start this journey, and finally open the school doors.”

Head of school Gemma Trickett said: “I am delighted and honoured to have been appointed headteacher for Blackpool FC School.

“I hold a strong belief in the power of education to change children’s lives and the right of every child to receive an excellent education.

“I am dedicated to building opportunities for students to achieve the highest academic standards, ensuring they are known as individuals and their unique personality, talents, and interests are nurtured and developed to the full.

“Blackpool FC School is about developing the whole child and providing opportunities for them to flourish within and beyond the classroom.

“It is the aim of the entire school team to help each child become a successful learner and a well-rounded individual, ready to progress into further education and employment.”