Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Getting into the spirit for Halloween camps

Next on the calendar are this month’s Halloween Camps, running through the half-term week of October 25-29.

The Sports Camps will be held at Unity Academy and Highfield Leadership Academy, where BFCCT will be delivering fun multi-sports activities as well as other interactive games, including football, dodgeball, cricket, dance and many more.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool FC Community Trust run football camps and sports camps for children during every school holiday.

The Trust prides itself on delivering the best holiday sports camps available. One child who regularly attends listed “making new friends, doing lots of different activities and friendly staff,” among the reasons he enjoys taking part.

A parent of two boys who attended the summer camp said: “Thank you to the Blackpool FC Community Trust team for all your efforts with the Sports Camps and Football Camp over the holidays. Both of my boys enjoyed themselves.

“Unity is a great set-up and venue. They also enjoyed attended the football camp and they loved it!”

This month’s Football Camp takes place at PlayFootball on Garstang Road.

Players will work through a specially-designed football training programme aimed at developing the whole player.

Qualified coaches will create a fun and safe learning environment for players to develop their skills, meet new friends and compete in mini-games and weekly tournaments.

With consistently high numbers at our camps,BFCCT advise parents/guardians to book places as soon as possible.

You can book via bfcct.co.uk or our social media platforms (facebook.com/BFCCT or @BFCCT_)

We also offer an Inclusion Holiday Camp, which is delivered by highly qualified and experienced staff.

This is held over the same fives days in the Education Community Centre at Blackpool FC.

At a price of £4 per day, the four-hour sessions (11am-3pm) enable anyone aged 7-18 to take part in numerous activities in a safe and enjoyable environment.

To book places at the Inclusion Holiday Camp, contact Paul via [email protected] or call 07939 430289.

Information on all these camps is available at bfcct.co.uk or on social media (as above).