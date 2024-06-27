Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool FC Community Trust (BFCCT) are happy to announce the launch of our Summer Family Clubs programme.

As the cost of living continues to impact our daily lives, thanks to support from Blackpool Council, BFCCT will be delivering Family Clubs throughout the summer of 2024.

Aimed specifically at families with children, the clubs will offer low-cost activities to get involved in every week, with food available as well.

The camps have two afternoons and one morning of activities, as well as a drink and catch-up session while the Big Food Truck attends the North Stand Community Hub.

Blackpool FC Community Trust has announced details of its Summer Family Camps which run until September 30 Picture: Blackpool FC Community Trust

As part of our ‘Tangerine Together’ initiative, which sees the Trust focus on opportunities to support our community with the cost of living, the Family Clubs will be held on Tuesdays and Wednesdays (3.30pm-5.30pm), as well as Fridays (9.30am-11am).

Situated in our North Stand Community Hub at Bloomfield Road, they run until September 30 with the sessions being free of charge, though donations are welcomed.

Participants can play games and take part in crafts, while we are also hoping to make use of our activity and outdoor spaces.

Families can eat, spend time together and make memories without worrying about the cost.

In addition to our two-hour Family Clubs, we are also inviting you to come along for a drink, some table-top games and chair-based activities before collecting your pre-ordered parcels from the Big Food Truck.

This means that, on a Tuesday, the doors of our North Stand Community Hub will be open from 1pm for everyone to come along and get involved.

You can pre-order food from the Big Food Truck by texting your name to 07908 663674 with the prices being £4 for a single bag, £6.50 for three or £13 for six.

Community living support manager, Lauren Cholmondeley, said: “We are really excited to be holding these activities through the summer months for the local community and we are really grateful for the support from Blackpool Council which is enabling us to provide this.

“We have lots of activities planned and to be able to offer food too, is amazing. Fingers crossed for good weather!

“We would love to hear from you about activities you would like to do, so please do come along and see what’s going on.

“Hopefully these sessions will provide low-cost activities to keep families entertained as well as keeping the shopping bill down each week too!”

Matt Hilton, BFCCT’s deputy CEO, added: “Over the last 18 months, we have delivered family hubs and it is heartwarming to know that the sessions have made a direct impact on the lives of our local community.

“We are able to continue supporting them with free activities and meals as a family over the summer months.

“We are grateful for the support of Blackpool Council in enabling us to provide a hot meal in a safe space for those who need it most.”