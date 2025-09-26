Blackpool FC Community Trust Column: Big changes this summer seem to be paying off for Seasiders' ladies
The management team have made big changes this summer to raise standards in the club, a move that seems to be paying off.
First Team Manager Andy Aspinall said: “We have moved from training once a week to twice a week.
“This has made a huge impact on the girls’ fitness, and their technical qualities are improving.
More contact time allows the players to have a better tactical understanding of what we expect of them on matchdays.
“In addition to this, the group is the most harmonious I’ve seen it, and we are a very welcoming group with a great team atmosphere and togetherness.
“Over the summer, we recruited well, bringing in several new players who added speed, fitness and bite to our team.
“We highlighted several positions we wanted to improve and have managed to find players who fit the profile we are looking for.”
As well as a strong start in the league, the Seasiders also started their FA Cup campaign positively, with a 10-0 win over Buxton Women and then a 5-1 win over Wigan Athletic Ladies and Girls.
Andy added: “The next step is to continue driving the club forward.
“We have a new outfield coach, a goalkeeper coach, and an analyst joining us.
“This will help to professionalise the team of staff around me and add expertise in different areas.
“In addition to this, we have an exciting crop of young players coming through who will continue to add quality to the open-age teams every year now.
“This should set up Blackpool FC Ladies for more success over the next decade.”
With improved performances and results, it is also great to see more supporters attending our matches, adding to our ever-growing fanbase.
Captain Alice Earnshaw said: “Part of our job as players is to use the badge of Blackpool FC to inspire the next generation of young female players on the Fylde Coast, and to be role models who young footballers aspire to be.
“I was once in our youngest age groups, and the ladies’ first team always inspired me to play and to one day join them.
“Our fan base is increasing weekly, and it’s fantastic to see local girls at our games cheering us on.
“Hopefully, in the years to come, we will get the chance to play alongside some of the girls who look up to us. It’s an honour to represent Blackpool FC.”