Blackpool FC Community Trust column: A programme that's Fit for purpose

Not only have fans returned to take their seats finally, it has also been great to welcome our community back to the stadium for the range of physical activities offered by Blackpool FC Community Trust.

Fit Blackpool has kicked off a new 13-week course, which involves physical activities and health education workshops.

Participants will be supported in improving eating habits, cutting down alcohol, increasing activity levels (one step at a time), and reducing weight and waistline.

A nice day for participants to keep fit with the Community Trust

The sessions are available to anyone aged 35 and over, who has a BMI of 28+ and a waist size of 31inches for females and 37ins for males.

For more information email [email protected]

The sun has been on our side for the Keep Fit sessions over the past couple of weeks.

The Keep Fit programme is an opportunity for those who have completed Fit Blackpool to maintain their physical activity and continue their lifestyle change with support.

After weeks of meeting online, the ladies involved in the Team Talk sessions had the opportunity to meet face to face and watch their beloved football team live for the first time all season.

It’s an exciting time at BFCCT as can continue to welcome back even more people for face-to-face sessions and maintain the support and opportunities we offer.

And of course, everyone at BFCCT wishes the team the best of luck at Wembley on Sunday. We are all cheering you on.

For more information about the opportunities available, call 01253 348 691, visit www.bfcct.co.uk, check out BFCCT on social media or email as above.