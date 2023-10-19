An incredible total of £82,622 was raised when campaign was initially launched in 2020

Blackpool Football Club and Blackpool Football Club Community Trust have announced the return of the Festive Fundraiser campaign this Christmas.

Initially launched in 2020, the club and trust established the Festive Fundraiser after learning of the startling statistic that over 1000 primary school children across Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre would go without a present on Christmas Day.

Thanks to the generous donations from supporters and businesses throughout the community, an incredible total of £82,622 was raised. This allowed the campaign to continue without the need for additional fundraising for three consecutive years, with a total of 4,500 presents gifted to children across Blackpool since then.

The club and Community Trust are now fundraising once again for this coming Christmas and beyond. As per the initial fundraiser, Blackpool FC owner Simon Sadler’s Segantii Capital Management has also committed to match the final amount raised pound-for-pound.

Sadler said: “Christmas can be a difficult time for so many people for a variety of reasons, but this campaign has demonstrated how generous the broader Blackpool community is, with the total sum raised three years ago surpassing everyone’s expectations.

“Contributions ranged from donations from supporters and local businesses, through to members of the first-team squad wrapping the hundreds of presents ready for the staff from the Community Trust to deliver them across Blackpool in time for Christmas Day.

“I firmly believe that the club and trust have a shared responsibility to help those in need within our town. As well as the Festive Fundraiser, the Winter Warm Hubs will restart on 31 October, giving struggling members of our community the opportunity to keep warm, socialise and enjoy a free hot meal in a relaxed and comforting environment at Bloomfield Road.

“The kindness and generosity that was shown three years ago remains one of the highlights of my custodianship. Let’s once again all pull together and show what a wonderful club and town Blackpool is, as we collectively look to spread some festive cheer to as many people as we can.”

CEO of Blackpool FC Community Trust, Ashley Hackett said: “We were deeply moved by the support we received three years ago when we initially launched this campaign.

“While it’s heartbreaking to witness the challenges faced by families in our community, knowing that this campaign can provide an element of support is heart-warming. We must extend our thanks to Segantii Capital Management for their generous commitment to match our fundraising efforts and to Merlin who have also been a key supporter, providing valuable Lego gifts at discounted rates.

“If those that are able to can make a contribution, and remember to click the Gift Aid link, we can have a significant impact for our young people.”