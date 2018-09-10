Blackpool FC chairwoman Natalie Christopher looking forward to 'exciting football' under Terry McPhillips

Blackpool chairwoman Natalie Christopher says she is looking forward to watching some exciting football under the club's new permanent boss Terry McPhillips.

The 49-year-old has tonight been given the role on a full-time basis after overseeing just one defeat in the nine games he took charge of as interim manager.

McPhillips was given the role on a temporary basis following Gary Bowyer’s shock resignation just one game in to the new season.

Despite losing his first game in charge, he has since enjoyed an eight-game unbeaten run.

Natalie Christopher said: “After Saturday's never-say-die spirit and determination, I am looking forward to watching some exciting football under Terry.

"I have been thoroughly impressed with his work ethic and attitude and after speaking to some of the fans, the support for Terry was strong, which I found very encouraging.

“We have a lot of talent at this club, on the pitch and behind the scenes, and together I hope we now have the foundations and spirit to take the team to where it belongs.”