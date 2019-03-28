Blackpool FC calls for quick decision on possible points deduction

Blackpool FC’s new board is hoping the EFL will make a decision on the potential 12-point deduction within the next 48 hours.

This was revealed at Wednesday's fans’ forum at Bloomfield Road, where consultant to the board Michael Bolingbroke reiterated his hope the club would avoid the sanction.

The club has now provided the EFL with all of the information it needs, but it was claimed there is no guarantee a decision will be made this week.

Any resolution made after today means the points deduction will apply for next season rather than this campaign.

As it stands, the Seasiders being docked 12 points would leave them just two points above the relegation zone.

“It’s now in their hands and they must do what they must do,” Bolingbroke said.

“We hope their decision will be rapid, as in this week, and we hope they won’t give us the points deduction.

“They wanted to know the club was solvent, so without sounding blindingly obvious, the more people that come to the last four games, the more it will help with the EFL decision.

“It will also help with new owners. The more vibrant the club feels, the more bouncy and together it is, the more people there will be thinking they want to take this club forward.

“I’d like it sorted now, the sooner it’s announced the sooner the cloud will be removed.”

It was also revealed over 50 potential bidders have expressed an interest in buying the football club.

A number of other issues were discussed with the club’s new board, including stadium configuration, ticket prices and the Bloomfield Road pitch, which will be re-laid this summer once the rugby league’s Summer Bash finishes on May 19.

