Blackpool currently sit 10th in the League One table on 16 points following their opening 11 games.
The Seasiders are also top of their group in the EFL Trophy, with two wins out of two.
A number of players have been handed opportunities by Neil Critchley in the three different competitions the club has been involved in so far.
Here’s how the Seasiders squad have performed so far this season:
We've rated the displays of the Seasiders squad based on the first few months of the campaign.
2. Dan Grimshaw- 7
It's been a strong enough start to the campaign for Dan Grimshaw. He has kept five clean sheets so far, as well as making a number of important saves in a couple of games. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
3. Richard O'Donnell- 7
Like Grimshaw, Richard O'Donnell has been solid enough between the sticks. He has started the Seasiders' cup games, and has managed two clean sheets. Of course he conceded five against Wolves, but can't really be blamed for that. Photo: CameraSport -
4. Marvin Ekpiteta- 5
Marvin Ekpiteta hasn't really found his form yet this season and has lost his place in the starting line-up in the league. The Lincoln City game in particular is one he'd want to forget. Nonetheless, he still has a huge role to play this season if he can get back to his best. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth
5. Matthew Pennington- 7
Matthew Pennington's start to life at Bloomfield Road has been disrupted by injury. When he has played, he's looked solid at the back and probably makes the Seasiders' best 11. In the game against Wigan Athletic in particular he was very impressive. Photo: CameraSport - Rob Newell
6. Olly Casey- 9
Olly Casey is a candidate for Blackpool's player of the year so far. Since coming into the team, he has been fantastic at the back. The way he defends is a pleasure to watch, and should be firmly at the centre of Neil Critchley's plans. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker