The away end of Brunton Park holds around 2,000 fans, with a number of Seasiders supporters opting to make the trip to Cumbria for the penultimate away outing of the season.

Neil Critchley’s side can still mathematically make the play-offs, and currently sit in eighth place, but only goal difference separate them from Stevenage, who are ninth. Oxford United are three points clear of the pair as they lead the way in the battle for sixth, while Lincoln City are two points off them, with both teams having a game in hand.

Blackpool supporters have firmly been behind the club on the road this season, even if the form away from Bloomfield Road has been inconsistent.

Here’s some of the best photos of the Seasiders faithful on an away day in 2024 so far:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders fans on the road in 2024 so far. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

2 . Blackpool fans Seasiders fans on the road in 2024 so far. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

3 . Blackpool fans Seasiders fans on the road in 2024 so far. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

4 . Blackpool fans Seasiders fans on the road in 2024 so far. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

5 . Blackpool fans Seasiders fans on the road in 2024 so far. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales