Blackpool FC: 52 photos of the Seasiders faithful enjoying home wins throughout the 2023/24 campaign

Blackpool welcome Barnsley to Bloomfield Road this afternoon in their final scheduled home of the season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 20th Apr 2024, 04:55 BST

The Seasiders have the fourth best record in League One in front of their own fans, winning 13 out of 22 matches, and only losing on three occasions.

Neil Critchley’s side still have faint hopes of making the play-offs, but will need to claim three points against the Tykes to keep those ambitions alive, as well as needing other results to go their way in the final two weekends of the campaigns.

Here’s some of the best photos of Blackpool fans enjoying wins at Bloomfield Road this season:

Seasiders supporters enjoying home wins at Bloomfield Road throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoying home wins at Bloomfield Road throughout the 2023/24 campaign. Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Related topics:BlackpoolBarnsleyNeil CritchleyLeague One