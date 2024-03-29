The Seasiders’ biggest Achilles' heel this season has been their form on the road, with only six wins in total away from Bloomfield Road. This record has slightly improved for Neil Critchley’s side in recent times, thanks to wins over Shrewsbury Town and Northampton Town at The Croud Meadow and Sixfields respectively earlier this month, but the 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium ahead of the international break felt like a step back.
Despite the inconsistency of those in Tangerine, the Blackpool faithful have continuously got behind their team, as they look to keep their play-off hopes alive.
Here’s some of the best fan photos from the wins on the road this season:
1. Blackpool fans
The Seasiders have only managed six league wins on the road this season, but their supporters have been firmly behind them. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd
