The Seasiders’ biggest Achilles' heel this season has been their form on the road, with only six wins in total away from Bloomfield Road. This record has slightly improved for Neil Critchley’s side in recent times, thanks to wins over Shrewsbury Town and Northampton Town at The Croud Meadow and Sixfields respectively earlier this month, but the 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium ahead of the international break felt like a step back.