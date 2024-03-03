News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: 43 of the best photos of the Seasiders faithful enjoying their away day at Shrewsbury

Blackpool fans enjoyed their trip to Shrewsbury as Neil Critchley’s side produced a 2-0 victory at the Croud Meadow.
By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Mar 2024, 12:00 GMT

Karamoko Dembele opened the scoring for the Seasiders in the first half, before the ex-Celtic youngster assisted Hayden Coulson after the break.

Supporters in Tangerine travelled in strong numbers once again, with 835 people in the away end.

Here’s some of the best photos:

Seasiders supporters enjoyed their away day at Shrewsbury.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed their away day at Shrewsbury. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Seasiders supporters enjoyed their away day at Shrewsbury.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed their away day at Shrewsbury. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Seasiders supporters enjoyed their away day at Shrewsbury.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed their away day at Shrewsbury. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Seasiders supporters enjoyed their away day at Shrewsbury.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed their away day at Shrewsbury. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Seasiders supporters enjoyed their away day at Shrewsbury.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters enjoyed their away day at Shrewsbury. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Neil Critchley applauds the fans at the final whistle.

6. Applauding the fans

Neil Critchley applauds the fans at the final whistle. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

