At Bloomfield Road there has been an average attendance of 10,440 in League One. This has contributed to the club’s strong form at home, with Neil Critchley’s side holding the best record in the division- picking up 33 points in 16 games.

Oxford United are the next visitors to the Fylde Coast, in what could prove to be a huge game in terms of the battle of the top six.

Here’s some of the best fan photos at Bloomfield Road from the season so far:

1 . Blackpool fans Supporters have firmly been behind the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

