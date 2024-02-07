News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: 40 of the best photos of the Seasiders faithful showing their support at Bloomfield Road so far this season

Blackpool fans have firmly been behind the Seasiders so far this season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 7th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT

At Bloomfield Road there has been an average attendance of 10,440 in League One. This has contributed to the club’s strong form at home, with Neil Critchley’s side holding the best record in the division- picking up 33 points in 16 games.

Oxford United are the next visitors to the Fylde Coast, in what could prove to be a huge game in terms of the battle of the top six.

Here’s some of the best fan photos at Bloomfield Road from the season so far:

1. Blackpool fans

Supporters have firmly been behind the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

2. Blackpool fans

Supporters have firmly been behind the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

3. Blackpool fans

Supporters have firmly been behind the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

4. Blackpool fans

Supporters have firmly been behind the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road this season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

5. Blackpool fans

Supporters have firmly been behind the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road this season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

6. Blackpool fans

Supporters have firmly been behind the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road this season. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Roberts

