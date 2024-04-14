Blackpool FC: 39 fantastic photos of the Seasiders faithful in the sold out away end watching the win over Carlisle United

Blackpool fans sold out the away end at Brunton Park as their side claimed a 1-0 victory over Carlisle United.
By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Apr 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2024, 12:12 BST

Karamoko Dembele’s goal inside the opening minute proved to be the difference between the two teams, allowing the Seasiders to keep pressure on the teams around them in the race for the final spot in the play-offs.

Elsewhere, Oxford United maintained their three point cushion in sixth with a 5-0 victory over Peterborough United, while Neil Critchley’s side moved above Lincoln City following their 2-1 loss to Wigan Athletic, but have played a match more than both of the two clubs either side of them. Meanwhile, Stevenage were defeated 2-1 by Burton Albion.

Here’s some of the best photos of the Blackpool fans who made the trip to Cumbria:

1. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

2. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

3. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

4. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

5. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

6. Blackpool fans

Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

