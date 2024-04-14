Karamoko Dembele’s goal inside the opening minute proved to be the difference between the two teams, allowing the Seasiders to keep pressure on the teams around them in the race for the final spot in the play-offs.

Elsewhere, Oxford United maintained their three point cushion in sixth with a 5-0 victory over Peterborough United, while Neil Critchley’s side moved above Lincoln City following their 2-1 loss to Wigan Athletic, but have played a match more than both of the two clubs either side of them. Meanwhile, Stevenage were defeated 2-1 by Burton Albion.

Here’s some of the best photos of the Blackpool fans who made the trip to Cumbria:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters travelled to Cumbria in their numbers. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

