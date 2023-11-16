News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING

Blackpool FC: 31 of the best photos of the Seasiders faithful getting behind their side at Bloomfield Road this season

Blackpool are back in League One action at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon.
By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Nov 2023, 14:30 GMT

The Seasiders have attracted strong home support so far this season, and will be hoping for more of the same this weekend.

Neil Critchley’s side will be hoping to return to winning ways when they take on Shrewsbury Town this weekend, after only picking up one point in their last three league games.

Here are some of the best fan photos at Bloomfield Road from the season so far:

Seasiders supporters have got behind their side at Bloomfield Road so far this season.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters have got behind their side at Bloomfield Road so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters have got behind their side at Bloomfield Road so far this season.

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters have got behind their side at Bloomfield Road so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters have got behind their side at Bloomfield Road so far this season.

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters have got behind their side at Bloomfield Road so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters have got behind their side at Bloomfield Road so far this season.

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters have got behind their side at Bloomfield Road so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters have got behind their side at Bloomfield Road so far this season.

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters have got behind their side at Bloomfield Road so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Seasiders supporters have got behind their side at Bloomfield Road so far this season.

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters have got behind their side at Bloomfield Road so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolLeague OneNeil Critchley