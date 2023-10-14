News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool FC: 30 of the best photos of Seasiders fans enjoying themselves at Bloomfield Road from the season far

Blackpool fans have firmly got behind their side at Bloomfield Road so far this season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Oct 2023, 04:55 BST

The Seasiders take on Stevenage in their latest home game this afternoon, with another strong crowd expected to get behind Neil Critchley’s side.

They will be looking to return to winning ways in the league following a defeat to Derby County and a draw away to Charlton Athletic.

Here are some of the best fan photos at Bloomfield Road from the season so far:

1. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans have got behind the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

2. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans have got behind the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road so far this season. Photo: CameraSport -

3. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans have got behind the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

4. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans have got behind the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road so far this season. Photo: CameraSport -

5. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans have got behind the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

6. Blackpool fans

Blackpool fans have got behind the Seasiders at Bloomfield Road so far this season. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Related topics:BlackpoolNeil CritchleyDerby CountyCharlton Athletic